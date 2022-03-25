﻿Departure from Partido Reporma not due to survey rank: Lacson

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Friday dismissed claims that it was his low rankings in poll surveys that prompted Partido Reporma president, Davao Del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, to switch sides but rather, his inability to provide funds for the party’s local candidates.

“If pre-election surveys were his primary reason for switching his support, I don’t believe it because like me, Mayor Isko (Domagoso), Sen. (Manny) Pacquiao, and his newly chosen candidate are also lagging far behind the survey leader,” Lacson said in a message to reporters.

On Thursday, Alvarez endorsed the presidential candidacy of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Prior to the announcement, Lacson resigned as chairperson and member of the Partido Reporma and will now run as an independent.

Alvarez said while Lacson is the “most qualified to be president”, he said there are two frontrunners in the presidential race, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Robredo.

“Time to call a spade a spade. It was actually more about the issue of campaign expenses for their local candidates. His chief of staff was asking for PHP800 million pesos in additional funding which I honestly told him I cannot produce,” Lacson said.

He, however, reiterated that he has no hard feelings toward Alvarez over the issue.

“It is better that he (better) stop talking about this but if he insists on explaining his action, I’ll be prompted to respond to correct his statements,” Lacson said.

No issue on funds

In a statement, Alvarez said the funding requirement of PHP800 million will be spent for poll watchers on election day, not for local candidates.

“During election day, you need two watchers, one for the morning, the other for the afternoon/evening, per precinct. Multiply 389,703 by 2, you need 779,406 watchers. For their allowance, reimbursements of their costs, such as training, food, transportation, etc., it’s safe to estimate that per poll watcher will cost PHP1,000, conservatively,” he said.

Alvarez said given these considerations, the budget request for poll watchers should be approximately PHP799.4 million at the minimum, noting that this is just one of the many items on a campaign budget.

“All candidates and parties are covered by this harsh fiscal reality, no one is exempted. And all campaigns for 2022, perhaps with the exception of the frontrunner, are likely having predicaments with their finances,” he said.

Alvarez said he was “duty-bound” to inform Lacson about the financial requirements needed to “sustain a credible effort on the ground”.

“Without the ability to cover for these costs, it was only right that we inform our local candidates – from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao – and ground personnel about the true state of our fiscal affairs,” he said.

Sticking with Lacson

Partido Reporma chair emeritus and founder Renato De Villa admitted being taken by surprise by Thursday’s events but said he will stick with Lacson.

“I had no inkling that such an unfortunate scenario would happen to our new party. Obviously, I cannot do anything about it anymore as I consider both Ping and Bebot (Alvarez) as mature politicians and capable of making decisions based on personal conviction,” he added in a statement.

De Villa also said his position is to vote for the presidential candidate of your choice, and consider it the contribution to the establishment of an honest and competent government that can bring about a better future for the country.

“As an original endorser of Sen. Ping Lacson for President, let me further say: I will stick with Ping and continue to endorse and support him. Like a true soldier in combat, I hope that those fighting for him in this political battle will continue the fight and not leave him behind,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency