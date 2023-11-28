Department of Migrant Workers Forms Alliance with LGUs in Palawan for Enhanced Protection of OFWs

Palawan – In an effort to improve the protection of migrant workers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has entered into partnerships with several local government units (LGUs) across Palawan.

According to Philippines News Agency, The DMW, through its Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB), signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Tuesday with 16 towns in Palawan, aimed at conducting comprehensive pre-employment orientation seminars (PEOS) for prospective overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). The municipalities of Agutaya, Araceli, Balabac, Brookes Point, Cagayancillo, El Nido, Kalayaan, Quezon, Rizal, San Vicente, Magsaysay, Cuyo, Dumaraan, Sofronio Espanola, and Taytay, as well as the City and Provincial PESO of Puerto Princesa, are involved in this initiative.

The objective of PEOS is to empower OFWs and protect them from illegal recruiters and syndicates. DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia explained that the MOA will boost the department's efforts to combat illegal recruitment by educating future OFWs about the aspects of overseas employment. This includes understanding the benefits, potential risks, and legal avenues for working abroad, thereby reducing the risk of falling victim to illegal recruiters.

Additionally, an OFW Help Desk will be established in all partner municipalities to provide immediate repatriation and legal assistance to OFWs and their families. The DMW plans to offer full-cycle reintegration interventions and support to OFWs and their families, in collaboration with the National Reintegration Center for OFWs, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, alongside the LGUs.

The reintegration support includes livelihood assistance and skills enhancement training for returning OFWs, enabling them to seek alternative employment opportunities should they choose to stay permanently in the Philippines.

Undersecretary Olalia highlighted the importance of this partnership, describing it as a shared initiative between the national and local governments. The collaboration aims to empower prospective and current OFWs and their families, ensuring their welfare is protected from the beginning of their journey in overseas employment.