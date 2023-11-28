Department of Agriculture Distributes Over PHP26 Million Aid in Earthquake-Affected South Cotabato

South Cotabato – In response to the recent magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao on November 17, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated PHP26.3 million worth of machinery, indemnity, and loans to assist South Cotabato, one of the affected provinces.

According to Philippines News Agency, The DA, in a news release on Tuesday, detailed that Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. visited Koronadal City to lead the distribution of aid in collaboration with the National Irrigation Administration. The earthquake had caused significant destruction, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

In addition to the machinery, Laurel distributed vegetable seeds, coconut and banana planting materials, fertilizers, and indemnity claims worth PHP4.7 million in General Santos City. The Secretary's visit was part of his tour of south-central Mindanao to assess the situation of farmers and fisherfolk affected by the earthquake and oversee relief operations.

Laurel emphasized his desire to personally witness the aftermath and understand how the DA can support the region's agricultural community. The DA is conducting field validations in various areas of Soccsksargen affected by the quake. As part of the aid, 54 individuals have been identified to receive new fishing boats and equipment, valued at approximately PHP2.08 million.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is addressing damages to fish cages owned by the Malapatan Fishermen Association, estimated at PHP1.8 million, caused by swells from the earthquake. Additionally, the DA plans to provide 1,000 banana planting materials and 1,000 hybrid coconut seedlings to help farmers rebuild their livelihoods.