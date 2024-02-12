DENR warns vs. poaching of endangered agarwood species

ILOILO CITY: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has warned the public against poaching the threatened agarwood tree, commonly known as Lapnisan, considered the highest-valued forest product in the world because of its distinctive fragrance. "We, at the DENR, environment and balancing our ecosystem will always be our priority. We are here to protect and conserve our flora and fauna, but how can we achieve those if there are individuals patronizing illegal activities,' DENR Western Visayas Regional Executive Director Livino Duran said on Monday. In a statement, the DENR said the resinous wood is used as incense for medicinal purposes. Because of its distinctive fragrance, the pure resin in distilled form is used as an essential oil and perfume component. It said that while propagation is allowed, the collection of seeds directly from the wild is prohibited. 'Secure all necessary permits with any activities concerning our flora and fauna, and seek clarification regarding environmenta l-related endeavors of other concerned stakeholders from the DENR,' Duran said. The DENR, through the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Aklan, apprehended 10 persons in possession of 1.35 kilograms of agarwood with an estimated market value of PHP216,000 in Brgy. Kinalangay Viejo, Malinao, Aklan on Dec. 29 last year. The Northwest Panay Peninsula Natural Park (NPPNP) rangers also arrested one poacher in possession of 2.630 kilograms of agarwood with an estimated value of PHP1.97 million while they were on overnight foot patrol and wildlife monitoring in the municipality of Nabas also in Aklan on Jan. 17 this year. Considered as 'Wood of the Gods', its Aquilaria malaccensis species is listed as endangered under the National List of Threatened Flora of the DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau. Seven other species are listed as vulnerable based on DENR Administrative Order No. 2017-11 or the Updated National List of Threatened Philippine Plants and their Categories. Generally, agarw ood is a threatened plant species in the country and it is mandatory to identify the species to determine the fines and penalties associated with the violation committed, the DENR said. The arrested poachers are facing cases for violation of Presidential Decree (PD) 705 or Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines as amended, Republic Act 9147 or Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, and RA 11038 or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Area Systems (eNIPAS) Act Source: Philippines News Agency