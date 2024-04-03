DENR urges MM villages, condos to conserve water amid El Niño

MANILA: In a bid to ensure sufficient water supply in Metro Manila amid the scourging heat due to the El Niño phenomenon, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Water Resources Management Office is urging village heads and property managers to save water. The DENR bulletin on water management for Metro Manila villages and condominiums contains instructions on how to observe management measures and practice easy-to-do conservation measures and hacks that will help save water. These include the regular monitoring of water meters, preferable in the early morning or late at night when there is no activity, to detect any possible leaks. The use of water catchment systems, such as drums in downspouts, is also encouraged to collect and store water that may be used for cleaning, while discouraging swimming pool maintenance work that will require draining and replacing the water from the pool. The bulletin also lists easy-to-do tips for households like avoiding the use of dishwashers, running washing machines at full load, and using the right amount of detergents so that less water will be used for rinsing. Meanwhile, some water-saving hacks include placing a small bottled water in the toilet water tank to reduce water used in flushing, using basins in washing fruits and vegetables instead of running water, and fixing water leaks. The bulletin was also jointly issued by the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB). Additionally, the DENR said its personnel will be conducting spot checks and information drives in the coming weeks. 'For any detected leaks, illegal use of fire hydrants or illegal connections in the compound that may need immediate attention, contact the DENR-WRMO at wrmo@denr.gov.ph or MWSS at 0967-3197144 or 0943-4648776. For leaks along streets and before the meter, report to Manila Water or Maynilad,' it said. Source: Philippines News Agency