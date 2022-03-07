﻿DENR releases Brahminy Kite, Rufous Night Heron in Zambo City

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has released back into the wild a Brahminy Kite and a Rufous Night Heron at the bird sanctuary of the Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology (ZSCMST) in this city.

Rosevirico Tan, DENR regional information officer, said Saturday that the release of the wildlife was in line with the celebration of the 2022 World Wildlife Day (WWD).

This year’s celebration is anchored on the theme “Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration.”

Tan said the two wildlife species were released back into the wild following an assessment and evaluation by the Office of the City Veterinarian (OCVet) that showed they are already cleared for release.

Joan Lagunda, DENR Assistant Secretary for Field Operations-Western Mindanao, led the release Friday afternoon of the Brahminy Kite and Rufous Night Heron and lauded the continued and consistent efforts of the DENR regional office in wildlife protection and conservation.

“We cannot battle this alone. Our mission is to mobilize the citizenry in protecting our environment and natural resources. Let us enjoin further collaborations and partnerships in order to be successful,” Lagunda said in a statement.

Tan said the Rufous Night Heron was turned over by the environment and natural resources (ENR) office of Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Brahminy Kite, meanwhile, was rescued by the personnel of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Barangay Boalan, this city.

Officials and staff from the ZSCMST headed by Dr. Jaime Jalon, the Philippine Army Reserve Command led by Maj. Gen. Fernando Felipe, and DENR regional office personnel witnessed the release of the two wildlife back to their natural habitat.

The DENR said protecting birds helps maintain the sustainable population levels of their prey and predator species as well as provide food for scavengers and decomposers.

Many birds are also vital in plant reproduction, pollination, or seed dispersal.

Meanwhile, Tan advised the public to report sightings of wildlife injuries to their nearest CENRO or DENR office.

Source: Philippines News Agency