DENR-NWRB OKs 52 CMS water allocation for domestic use in NCR

MANILA: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Water Resources Board (DENR-NWRB) on Thursday confirmed the approval of 52 cubic meters per second (CMS), from 51 CMS, water allocation for domestic consumption in Metro Manila. This came following the request of Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) for Maynilad and Manila Water to have the specified water allocation to prevent long water service interruptions. In an interview, DENR Undersecretary Carlos Primo David said the additional allocation from Angat dam from June 16 to 31 will only be on a standby basis. "Hindi siya regular na ibibigay sa Maynilad dahil kung mayroon namang extra, ang tawag namin ay local flow into Ipo dam, for example, iyon ang gagamitin natin para sa Metro Manila at hindi ibabawas sa Angat (It will not be regularly given to Maynilad because if there's an extra, what we call as local flow into Ipo dam, for example, that will be used in Metro Manila and will not be sourced from Angat dam)," David said . The additional 1 CMS will be sourced from the allocation of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) since farmers have already completed harvests for the dry cropping season. "Ito naman ay dahil maulan recently at hindi kailangan ng irrigation dahil rainfed ang farms natin sa ngayon (This is because it's raining recently, and irrigation is no longer needed because our farms are now rainfed)," David said. The NIA, meanwhile, will receive only 5 CMS water allocations from the Angat dam. As of Thursday, Angat dam's water level is at 177.70 meters, still lower than its minimum operating level of 180 meters. Lifeline rates Meanwhile, David said that increasing the limitation of water consumption for the lifeline rates of low-income families is now under study. Lifeline rates are currently offered by water concessionaires in Metro Manila to low-income households consuming 10 cubic meters or less in a month. "When we do our study, it seems that many low-income households utilize more than 10 cubic met ers of water per month," he said in the same interview. 'This means that they cannot avail of the 49 percent discount if they exceed the indicated consumption.' David said lifeline rates must be rationalized considering various factors affecting water usage, particularly the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) beneficiaries. "Marami sa ating low-income households, isa nga lang iyong bahay pero extended iyong families nila (Many of the low-income households have only one house but have extended families)," he noted. He assured that all factors in the tariff system are under review to ensure "equitable" prices of water. Source: Philippines News Agency