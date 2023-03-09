DENR lists 28 active turtle nesting sites in Zamboanga Norte

ZAMBOANGA CITY - The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has listed 28 active nesting sites of turtles in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, an official said Thursday. Rosevirico Tan, DENR-9 information officer, said the nesting sites were located through the research led by Almario Jaabay Jr., supervising ecosystem management specialist of the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office. Tan said the nesting sites are spread in 11 of the 25 municipalities and two cities of Zamboanga del Norte -- in Siocon, Baliguian, Gutalac, Labason, Liloy, Salug, Leon B. Postigo, Sindangan, Manukan, President Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, and the cities of Dapitan and Dipolog. Meanwhile, Tan said a consultation on marine turtle nesting sites network is set to be held on March 14 at the Zamboanga del Norte Cultural and Sports Center in Barangay Estaka, Dipolog City. The activity seeks to strengthen the protection of the nesting sites in partnership with the local government units (LGUs) and other stakeholders. Tan said that a multipartite agreement will be forged with the LGUs and other stakeholders to further strengthen the protection of nesting sites. Marine turtles are protected in the country under the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act (Republic Act No. 9417) of 2001 or the Philippine Wildlife Act. On Friday last week, the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office of Manukan in Zamboanga del Norte released an adult Olive Ridley Turtle and 288 hatchlings of similar specie.

Source: Philippines News Agency