DENR collects 11 tons of wastes from water bodies in C. Luzon

More than 11 tons of mixed wastes have been collected by river patrollers of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) from various bodies of water in Central Luzon since last March.

Cynde Pagador, Manila Bay regional focal person, said the patrollers have continued the efforts to clean and restore the historic bay in Central Luzon even amid the dangers being posed by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The wastes collected were brought to the Metro Clark Sanitary Landfill in Capas, Tarlac for proper disposal.

“Our nearly 300 estero rangers or river patrollers in the region have been critical in our efforts to clean Manila Bay and the rivers draining from it during this quarantine period,” Pagador said in a statement on Thursday.

She said the river patrollers were tasked with monitoring up to 10 kilometers of water bodies including tributaries daily to ensure that these are kept free of solid waste.

Pagador said it is the commitment of the DENR and other agencies to the public to clean Manila Bay.

“Our estero rangers were also kept busy coordinating with the local government units (LGUs) to ensure that the collection and segregation of solid waste within their areas of responsibility remained unhampered, even though with the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

She also said estero rangers likewise do other tasks such as installation of trash traps in water bodies, eco-bricking, as well as assisting in the distribution of relief goods to communities.

The DENR appealed to the public to properly dispose of their waste, including face masks, to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We encourage the public to reduce, reuse and recycle their waste during this community quarantine to minimize generation of solid waste and prevent dumping in rivers and oceans as most of the people are staying at home,” Pagador added.

Of the 190-kilometer stretch of Manila Bay, 142 kilometers are within Central Luzon, traversing the provinces of Bulacan, Pampanga and Bataan.

