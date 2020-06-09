DENR-Caraga welcomes new OIC

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Caraga Region (DENR-13) has a new officer-in-charge Regional Executive Director (RED) in the person of Didaw D. Piang-Brahim.

DENR-13 information officer Herzon Gallego said Tuesday that Piang-Brahim’s appointment is based on DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu’s Special Order (S.O) No. 2020-191 on the assignment and designation of some DENR field and bureau officials released on June 5 this year.

Piang-Brahim was previously assigned with the DENR in Region 12.

“We received the copy of S.O No. 2020-191 Friday evening (June 5) and it was relayed immediately to RED Felix S. Alicer,” Gallego told the Philippine News Agency.

Alicer, meanwhile, has been designated as the new RED of DENR-Region 12.

“Reshuffling of REDs and other key officers of DENR takes place after more than two years of service in certain area or region,” Gallego said.

He said Alicer served the people of Caraga Region for more than two years.

“The men and women of DENR Caraga will give their full support to the new OIC-RED for the effective implementation of the mandates, programs, and services of the DENR in Caraga,” Gallego said.

Source: Philippines News Agency