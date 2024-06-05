DENR-Bicol targets planting 3.5M seedlings this year in 6 provinces

LEGAZPI CITY: The Department of Environment Natural Resources in Bicol (DENR-5) aims to plant at least 3.5 million seedlings of various species in forest areas in the six provinces as part of its Enhanced National Greening Program. In a press conference on Wednesday as part of the kick-off celebration of Environment Month, DENR-5 Assistant Regional Director for Management Services Ronnel Astor said their comprehensive development target site to be planted is about 2,113 hectares. The distribution per province is as follows: Albay--100 hectares; Camarines Norte--620 hectares; Camarines Sur--439 hectares; Catanduanes--221 hectares; Masbate--525 hectares and Sorsogon--208 hectares. "We are adopting several modes when the area is tenured, we usually award it to our people organizations that are site-based. They are the ones who regulate the development and rehabilitation of our targets for plantation. The planters that were engaged in protecting are the local communities where the site for the National Greenin g Program is located," he said in Filipino. Astor said the first and second quarters of the year are intended for a seedlings production component. "We start the recommendation of planting on the onset of the rainy season, it will be on 3rd quarter to 4th quarter, so July to December, the planting season including the maintenance and protection of those plantations that we have," he said. Assistant Regional Director for Technical Services Ronnel C. Sopsop said that DENR Bicol prioritizes programs and activities that safeguard the environment. "We have reforestation efforts to coastal clean-ups, from wildlife conservation to sustainable resource management. Our work continues to ensure that we have a healthy and sustainable environment for our present and future generations," Sopsop said. He noted that the collaborative efforts of local government units (LGUs), the local communities, and other stakeholders are keys to achieving advocacy in protecting the environment. "The preservation of nature, of our e nvironment is not only the obligation of the DENR, although we are the government agency that is primarily mandated to protect, conserve, manage and of course the wise utilization of our environment. The preservation of nature is everyone's business because the negative impact is that we all suffer," he added. The activity was in line with the celebration of this year's Philippine Environment Month with the theme, 'Our Environment, Our Future.' Among the highlights of the series of activities for the month-long celebration are World Ocean's Day and Coral Triangle Day featuring "Scubasureros", simultaneous coastal clean-up, mangrove planting, and tree growing activity, among others. Source: Philippines News Agency