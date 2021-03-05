DENR-12 donates 40 TV sets to S. Kudarat schools

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has donated 40 television sets to public schools in Sultan Kudarat province to help improve its environmental awareness campaign.

In a statement Thursday, Sultan Kudarat Governor Suharto Mangudadatu said he has instructed provincial education officials to use the television sets responsibly, even as he thanked DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu for the donation.

“Everybody is having a difficult time because of the pandemic and the donation you made will surely help our schools in Sultan Kudarat,” Mangudadatu said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the governor, together with DENR-12 Director Felix Alicer, signed a memorandum of agreement for the donation that forms part of DENR Project – Task Force Tayo ang Kalikasan.”

Alicer said the donation was part of the department’s effort to promote environmental awareness and sustainable development.

“The best way to promote environmental consciousness is through behavior change and what better way to effect it but through the youth,” Alicer said.

He said DENR-12 is looking forward to a strong partnership with the province for its environmental programs, particularly on land management and biodiversity conservation initiatives.

Source: Philippines News Agency