Dengue cases in Pangasinan down 23% in first half of 2020

The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded 1,088 dengue cases from January 1 to June 29 this year, with nine deaths.

In a phone interview Tuesday, PHO chief Dr. Anna Ma. Teresa de Guzman said the number of cases this year are 23-percent lower than the 1,421 cases recorded in the same period last year.

De Guzman said the PHO is monitoring 10 towns and cities with the highest number of dengue cases.

These are San Carlos City with 110 cases; Bugallon, 72; Calasiao, 59; Binmaley, 58; Sta. Barbara, 48; Mangaldan, 36; Dasol, 32; Burgos, 23; Mangatarem, 21; and Urbiztondo with 14.

The youngest dengue case reported in the province is a six-month-old baby boy, while the oldest is a 54-year-old male.

Meanwhile, seven fatalities were from Bolinao, Mangaldan, San Fabian, Sta. Barbara, Urdaneta City, Manaoag, and Pozorrubio while Bayambang reported two deaths.

The PHO reminded the public to maintain a clean surrounding and remove anything that could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, while those who are experiencing symptoms of dengue should go to their nearest clinics or hospitals.

