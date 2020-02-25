Dengue cases in Bicol drop 20%

The Department of Health (DOH) office in Bicol said on Monday dengue cases in the region have dropped by 20 percent this 2020 compared to last year.

It said there were 667 cases during the period from Jan. 1 to Feb. 22 this year as against 832 cases reported in the same period last year, which shows a 20 percent fall.

DOH Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU) chief, Dr. Aurora Daluro, in a phone interview, also said of this year's figure, four patients have died of the mosquito borne disease.

"The death cases were reported in the provinces of Albay with two cases, and one each in Camarines Sur and Sorsogon," she said.

Camarines Sur has 373 dengue cases followed by Sorsogon, 91; Albay, 69; Camarines Norte and Masbate, 62 cases each; Catanduanes, eight; and others (transient), two cases.

Health surveillance units have declared at least nine hot spot villages in these areas.

