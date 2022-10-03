Dengue cases going down in NegOcc

Dengue cases have been gradually decreasing in Negros Occidental in the past weeks although total cases this year are still higher compared to those recorded in 2021, data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) on Monday showed.

As of September 24, which covers the year’s 38th morbidity week, only 76 new cases were recorded, down from the 115 cases during the 37th week and 150 during the 36th week.

The highest number of cases was recorded on the 28th week, which reached 316.

“So, it’s been going down,” Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, provincial health officer, told reporters.

He said the lower cases can be attributed to the active participation of the local government units in the anti-dengue caravan and their intensified information campaign reminding residents to be cautious when the dengue cases were increasing.

“We just reiterated the ‘4S’ preventive measures as a reminder. We need to be proactive and clean our surroundings. If you can encourage them to clean up, transmission will definitely decrease. That is the major reason,” Tumimbang said.

“4S” means “search and destroy,” “self-protection measures,” “seeking early consultation,” and “support fogging/spraying.”

A mosquito-borne illness, dengue is characterized by high fever accompanied by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and rashes.

PHO data showed that from January 1 to September 24, Negros Occidental has recorded a number of 4,571 dengue cases, including 29 deaths, which is 960.56 percent higher, or 4,140 cases more than the 431 cases reported for the same period last year.

“We’re hoping that in December, the cases will go down further,” Tumimbang said.

Source: Philippines News Agency