Dela Rosa will respect PBBM decision on entry of ICC rep

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will always have the support of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa even if investigators from the International Criminal Court (ICC) are allowed to enter the country to look into former president Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. Dela Rosa was Duterte's first Philippine National Police (PNP) chief. "I am supporting this government through and through kahit anong mangyari. Kahit sabihin mo papasukin nila yung ICC, andiyan pa rin ako, susuporta pa rin ako (whatever happens. Even if ICC will be allowed to enter, I will be there, still supporting)," he told reporters during a media briefing on Monday. Dela Rosa also brushed aside rumors of a destabilization plot against the President and assured he would not support it. If it were true, he said he should have known about it as a retired PNP officer and an alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy. "Hindi lang man ako. Kapag may destabilization, apektado rin ang buong pamilya ko. So, kawawa naman ang Pilipino na magsa-suffer. M agkabombahan diyan ang mga government forces at saka mga rebelde, kawawa naman ang Pilipinas. Ayaw na ayaw ko talagang magkaroon ng destab (Not only me. If there will be a destabilization, my family will also be affected. So, Filipinos will also suffer. Government forces and rebels will bomb each other, the Philippines will suffer. I really don't want any destabilization)," he said. The Armed Forces of the Philippines and PNP have dismissed the rumors. Source: Philippines News Agency

