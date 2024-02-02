Dela Rosa: Lascañas out to ‘eliminate’ Duterte family, allies

MANILA: Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Friday condemned the latest accusations of retired police officer Arturo Lascañas against him, Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, and other Duterte family members. In an interview in Davao City, Dela Rosa recalled that Lascañas has been giving different testimonies since he appeared before the Senate years ago. "Yung sinasabi niya ngayon na bago na naman niyang version na dinadawit niya si Inday Sara sa sinasabi niyang Tokhang, magpapaputol ako ng leeg. Papaputol ako ng leeg kaagad kung ma-prove niya yan na si Sara nasa likuran niyan (What he is saying now which is a new version implicating Inday Sara in Tokhang, I will immediately let someone cut my throat if he can prove that Sara is behind that)," dela Rosa said. The senator believes that Lascañas and the people behind him are just trying to discredit the Duterte family and their allies. "The people behind him are trying to eliminate the Duterte family and Duterte allies. That's one thing very clear," he added. The top cop turned legislator, who was also included in the submitted testimony of Lascañas to the International Criminal Court, said he already knows the people behind Lascañas and will reveal their identities "in due time." Dela Rosa is in Davao City to attend the second inquiry of the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms on alleged irregularities in the recent people's initiative attempt. Lascañas, a former Davao Death Squad, has linked the Dutertes to drug war-related killings. Source: Philippines News Agency