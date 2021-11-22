Degreed is named a Leader in Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Degreed was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms, Q4 2021. In this evaluation, Degreed was cited as a Leader and its top scores were in the talent ecosystem integration, product vision, execution roadmap, and commercial model criteria.

Forrester employs a rigorous process to create a Forrester Wave. Highlights include generating a detailed taxonomy of product attributes, gathering and validating data, and creating the Forrester Wave graphic.

Per the report, “Degreed is investing in adding select learning management system (LMS) functionality while doubling down on its commitment to bring opportunities to ‘learn by doing’ and ‘signals’ about learning from all parts of the work ecosystem to craft the learner experience and provide robust workforce data to the employer…Degreed’s user interface is a strength, as is its ability to bring together data and analytics from many sources.”

Todd Tauber, SVP Strategy at Degreed said, “Degreed was the first to define the LXP and the team continues to build on this innovation with additional functionality in experiential learning and internal mobility, and skill analytics with the launch of Degreed Intelligence. The team is grateful that Forrester’s rigorous research has, in our opinion, validated the leadership and differentiation actions Degreed has taken this year.”

According to Forrester, “Companies that invest in a variety of skills development platforms and place a strong focus on skills and career development will find Degreed a robust solution that is not limited by prioritizing any one vendor.”

Editor’s notes

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform chosen by one in three Fortune 50 companies. We connect all your learning and internal mobility opportunities to intelligence on the skills your business needs next. And we do it all in one simple, fluid, skill-building experience that’s powered by your people’s expertise and interests. So you can transform your workforce from within. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

Learn more about Degreed: Website | YouTube | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact:

Sarah Danzl

Head of Global Communications, Degreed

sdanzl@degreed.com