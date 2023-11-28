Defense Secretary Teodoro Calls on ASEAN Veterans to Uphold Regional Peace

Pasay City – Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has urged military veterans from the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to actively promote peace and stability in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, hosted by the Veterans Federation of the Philippines at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Teodoro highlighted the association's founding principles of fostering understanding, peace, and dialogue. He emphasized the veterans' role in influencing policies toward a more peaceful ASEAN region.

Teodoro stressed the importance of principled and sustainable peace, trust-building among ASEAN countries, and the veterans' symbolic representation of their peoples' struggles for liberty and stable futures. He called for strong multilateral cooperation and support for a free and open region that adheres to the rule of law and peacefully resolves disputes.

The DND chief also emphasized the collective effort needed to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty, respecting individual cultures and destinies for the common good. He envisions the ASEAN region as a prosperous and peaceful area, achievable through collective action and respect for ASEAN centrality.