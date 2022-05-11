﻿Defeated Samar solon announces retirement from politics

A member of one of the powerful clans in Samar has announced his retirement from politics after his defeat in the congressional race.

Samar (1st District) Rep. Edgar Mary Sarmiento said on Wednesday the chapter of his political life is closed and he’s looking forward to living a quiet life.

“The people have spoken, and we humbly accept the results of the election. Life goes on. I look forward to living a quiet life as a grandfather, father and returning to private life,” said Sarmiento in a Facebook post.

Sarmiento who has been Samar congressman since 2016 has garnered 92,561 votes, lower than the 132,436 votes earned by former Samar Vice Governor Stephen James Tan.

In 2016, Sarmiento defeated an ally of the Tan family. In 2019, Stephen James lost to Sarmiento.

Stephen James is a member of Samar’s political clan. Her sister, Sharee Ann, the current representative in the second district, succeeded in her bid to swap posts with his brother, Governor Reynolds Michael.

The vice governor-elect, Arnold, is their uncle. The Tans have not yet issued a statement after winning the elections.

Sarmiento congratulated all the newly elected officials in the province as he “wish them success, peace, and progress.”

“I leave the first district of Samar with my head held high. We were together for six years and I have done my best for all my constituents and for all in Calbayog City and Samar,” Sarmiento said.

Before joining politics, Sarmiento was the president and chief executive officer of Oscar R. Sarmiento Construction, Inc., a firm named after his father.

Source: Philippines News Agency