Decrease in Busway Violators on EDSA Attributed to Stricter Enforcement and Higher Fines

Quezon City - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reported a significant reduction in violations on the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) busway.

According to Philippines News Agency, Assistant Secretary David Angelo Vargas, this decrease is the result of consistent daily operations by traffic enforcers and the implementation of increased penalties for violations.

During an interview conducted amid the rush hour operations in Quezon City on Monday, Vargas observed a notable drop in the number of unauthorized vehicles entering the exclusive bus lane compared to the previous week. At around 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. last week, approximately 60 violators were apprehended, while the count was significantly lower on the day of the interview. By 11 a.m., 29 busway violators, including 26 motorcycles and three cars, were apprehended.

Vargas attributed this trend to the MMDA's consistent enforcement efforts and the heightened penalties for EDSA busway violations introduced in October. He noted an increasing compliance with traffic rules in Metro Manila, especially regarding the EDSA busway policy. In addition to monitoring EDSA, the MMDA is also intensifying its operations against illegal parking along "Mabuhay Lanes," the designated alternative routes for EDSA.

Vargas urged the public to report locations with high concentrations of illegally parked vehicles, assuring that the MMDA would coordinate with local government units for enforcement actions in these areas. He also advised residents of Metro Manila to start their Christmas shopping early, anticipating a 20 percent increase in vehicular traffic during the holiday season.

The MMDA Regulation 23-002 outlines the revised fines and penalties for unauthorized entry into the EDSA busway. These include a PHP5,000 fine for the first offense, escalating to PHP10,000 and a one-month license suspension for the second offense, PHP20,000 and a one-year license suspension for the third offense, and a PHP30,000 fine with a recommendation for license revocation for the fourth offense.