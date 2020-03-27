Deceased NoCot PUI tests negative for Covid-19

One of North Cotabato’s patients under investigation (PUIs) who passed away a week ago has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Governor Nancy Catamco said Friday.

The patient, a 37-year-old woman from Tulunan, North Cotabato who was listed by the Department of Health as a PUI, died of acute respiratory failure at the Southern Philippine Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City even before her laboratory results came out.

Catamco said the patient had no travel history from abroad and Metro Manila.

She said another woman, also from North Cotabato, has beencategorized as a PUI and is now in an isolation facility at the North Cotabato Provincial Capitol grounds in Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City.

“The patient is a 59-year-old female from Matalam, North Cotabato,” Catamco said.

Provincial Board member Dr. Philbert Malaluan, incident command post head and spokesperson of North Cotabato’s Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19, said the female patient’s husband had tested positive for Covid-19.

Malaluan said the patient was hypertensive but has no history of travel to Manila or abroad this year.

“The patient, however, has a close contact history with her husband who is a confirmed Covid-19 positive patient,” he said.

Malaluan said the husband, who works in Manila, visited her on March 8-10.

The husband was already showing symptoms of cough and fever starting March 7 and returned to Manila on March 10.

“Since his symptoms persisted, the husband sought consultation at the Lung Center of the Philippines and was tested on March 18,” Malaluan said, adding that the Covid-19 positive test result was released on March 23.

The patient at the North Cotabato isolation facility has symptoms of high fever, cough, and bouts of breathing difficulty, he said.

A throat specimen swab was taken on Wednesday morning and sent to the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City for Covid-19 tests.

Dr. Eva Rabaya, chief of North Cotabato’s Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), said as of March 26, some 1,325 persons were being monitored for the disease and 66 persons were considered PUIs, 16 of whom had recovered and had been cleared by health personnel.

Source: Philippines News Agency