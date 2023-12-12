Dec. 26 declared special non-working day

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has declared Dec. 26 a special non-working day to give the Filipino people more time to celebrate the Christmas season with their families and loved ones. 'The declaration of 26 December 2023, Tuesday, as an additional special (non-working) day will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones,' Marcos said in Proclamation 425 inked on Tuesday. Based on the proclamation, a longer weekend will also promote domestic tourism. 'A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship leading to a better society,' Proclamation 425 read. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is directed to issue the appropriate circular to implement the proclamation for the private sector. Source: Philippines News Agency