Death toll in NoCot evacuation sites now at 8

he number of evacuees who died in temporary shelters in North Cotabato where they have been staying following the series of earthquakes last year, has risen to eight, a village official said Thursday.

The latest of those who died was a man whose family has been in the evacuation center in Barangay Malasila, Makilala, North Cotabato since October 2019.

Speaking over DXND radio station in Kidapawan City, Malasila Barangay Chairman Melvin Fortajada said the 47 year old man, whom he declined to identify, died on Wednesday and left eight children behind.

He was so disturbed by the fact that his house was flattened by the earthquakes, Fortajada said.

Officials earlier said seven evacuees from Kidapawan City died of various diseases inside their temporary shelters. They were from Barangay Ilomavis, one of the most affected villages. The oldest was 60 years old and six were children.

The local governments of Makilala and Kidapawan said they continuously extend aid to the affected families.

