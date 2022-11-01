Death toll in India bridge collapse rises to 132: minister

The death toll from the collapse of a suspension bridge in India’s western Gujarat state had risen to 132 as of Sunday evening, according to a senior minister.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said early Monday that so far, 132 people have died in the incident.

Officials said the incident occurred in Morbi district when a British-era bridge collapsed just a week after renovation.

Devendrasinh Jadeja, a senior fire official, told Anadolu Agency that the rescue operation continued overnight and is still going on.

Local broadcaster NDTV said Sunday evening that there were around 500 people on the bridge when it collapsed.

The local administration in a statement said that relief operations have been accelerated by the state government and that the Indian military is also taking part in the rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that he had also spoken to the chief minister of Gujarat about the incident.

“He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected,” Modi’s office said on Twitter.

