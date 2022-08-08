Death toll in GenSan 3-vehicle smashup rises to 10

The number of persons who died in Thursday's three-vehicle pile-up in General Santos City rose to 10, as another patient succumbed Friday while undergoing medication at a hospital.

Col. Paul Bometivo, General Santos City police chief, said Friday the accident’s death toll now six others were injured and confined in various hospitals.

Involved in one of the city’s worst highway mishaps were a 10-wheeler wing van truck, a passenger Hi-Ace van going to General Santos City, and a Ford Raptor pickup truck, Bometivo said.

Bometivo said the left rear tire of the Toyota van exploded negotiating an uphill curve in Barangay Batomelong, causing the accident.

“The passenger van swerve to the left and hit head-on with the cargo truck,” Bometivo said.

Seven passengers of the van died on the spot while three succumbed at a hospital in General Santos City.

Killed were Lalaine Joy Labang, Mylene Donaldo, Carlo Advincula, Regie Pag-ong, Ryan Jay Niñez, Alfredo Abatayo, Salvacion Masugbod, and Rose Ann Macpal.

Passenger van driver Noel Podadera and truck driver Cesar Andaya also died in the mishap that occurred at 3:15 p.m.

A City Council member said he will propose a speed limit ordinance on all vehicles traveling outside the city proper to help prevent a similar incident

Source: Philippines News Agency