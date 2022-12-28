Death toll from shear line-induced rains climbs to 25: NDRRMC

MANILA: The death toll for the “amihan”-induced shear line, which triggered torrential rains and floods in the Visayas and Mindanao, has climbed to 25, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday.

In an update, the agency said of the 25 reported deaths, two were from Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) and one from Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula).

Still undergoing confirmation are reports of 22 fatalities – 16 in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), five in Region 5 (Bicol), and one in Region 9.

The number of missing persons stands at 26 – 12 have been confirmed and can be broken down into 11 in Region 8 and one in Region 9.

Still undergoing verification are reports of 14 missing persons – 12 in Region 5 and two in Region 10.

Those injured are at nine with one confirmed in Region 9 and eight undergoing validation in Region 10.

Affected families are estimated at 102,476, consisting of 393,069 persons residing in Mimaropa, Regions 5, 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 8, 9, 10, 11 (Davao), Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Of this number, 20,723 families or 81,443 individuals are sheltered in 292 evacuations while the rest are being aided by relatives and friends.

About 1,196 houses were also reported damaged in Region 4-B (Mimaropa), Regions 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, Caraga, and the BARMM.

Agriculture damage was placed at PHP65,294,087 while damage to infrastructure was estimated at PHP20,870,000.

Massive relief ops ongoing

Massive relief efforts are in full swing as the government continues to assist inundated communities in Northern Mindanao.

NDRRMC chair and defense department officer in charge, Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr., and NDRRMC executive director Undersecretary Raymundo Ferrer are set to conduct an aerial inspection of the flooded areas on December 28 to see the damage caused by flooding in Misamis Occidental.

They are also meeting with Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal and other local officials.

“The President is closely monitoring the situation in Misamis Occidental and other affected areas and has instructed the NDRRMC to continue providing all needed assistance. The NDRRMC is working with all relevant agencies to ensure that timely and appropriate support is given to the displaced families,” Faustino said.

About PHP16 million worth of family food packs, foodstuffs, bottled water, shelter kits, hygiene kits, blankets, and financial assistance have been provided to the affected families in Bicol, the Visayas provinces, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the Bangsamoro region, through the combined efforts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology and OCD also deployed their emergency telecommunications teams bearing VSAT equipment to ensure uninterrupted communication among local, regional, and national disaster managers.

OCD-10 (Northern Mindanao) has also deployed search and rescue teams to assist local government responders.

“We will continue to provide food, water, and other items to help the displaced families staying in the evacuation centers and in other affected areas. This will not stop until the situation improves and they are able to return to their homes,” Ferrer said.

The NDRRMC is on “blue alert” as response and coordination activities continue.

Source: Philippines News Agency