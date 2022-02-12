﻿Death of minors due to NPA ambush in N. Samar ‘unjustifiable’

The Western Visayas Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF6-ELCAC) has chided the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) and demanded to take responsibility for the death of two children in Barangay Roxas, Catubig, Northern Samar on February 8.

In a statement on Friday, task force spokesperson, Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Flosemer Chris Gonzales, said there is no justification for what the communist terrorists have done.

The children were in the vicinity gathering coconuts when the communist terrorists ambushed the government troops.

“Innocent lives were lost. Two families lost their sons on that day. We do not take such things lightly. We demand accountability and responsibility. We demand that justice be served to the heartless CPP-NPA terrorists who killed the two children,” he said.

The task force also called on the people of Northern Samar to unite in a common goal of putting an end to the local communist armed conflict and no longer wait for their children to fall victim to the hands of the terrorists.

“It is our aspiration and our prayer, that our people come to realize that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved if we put an end to the communist insurgency for good at the soonest possible time,” he added.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has also been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency