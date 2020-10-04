Deal inked for NBI to locate offices in New Clark City

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will soon locate some of its offices at the National Government Administrative Center (NGAC) in New Clark City, as part of the government’s thrust to decongest Metro Manila and move government offices outside the capital.

The NGAC Phase 1 Joint Venture (NGAC JV), a partnership between the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and MTD Clark, Inc., recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NBI for the acquisition of facilities located within New Clark City.

The MOU was signed by NBI officer-in-charge director Eric Distor and NGAC JV president Engr. Patrick Nicholas David, with BCDA president and chief executive officer Vince Dizon and NBI Deputy Director for Administrative Services lawyer Eleanor Rachel Angeles as witnesses.

“Napaka-importante nitong initiative na ito, especially amid the challenges sa pandemic and even natural disasters, talagang kailangan yung resiliency natin ay gawin nating focus. Magiging legacy ito — ang pag-build ng (This is a very important initiative especially amid the challenges caused by the pandemic and even natural disasters. We really need to make resiliency our focus. This will be a legacy — building) resilient government by setting up our facilities in a resilient area, such as New Clark City,” Dizon said in a statement Sunday.

Offices to be located in New Clark City are NBI’s International Forensics, Biometrics and Research Center, Training Academy, Regional Office, Data Center, and other offices in line with the NBI Reorganization and Modernization Act.

“NGAC has offered the best facilities for us, providing a state-of-the-art building to various government agencies, and NBI cannot fall behind in acquiring such facilities. These facilities will also serve as our back-up office in case of disaster and natural calamities. We are one step closer in achieving our goals and we look forward to the successful implementation of our MOU that will greatly benefit the people by providing them better public service,” Distor said.

David said the NBI facilities will be located in a seven-story building just across the New Clark City Aquatics Center, and is a five-minute walk from the government residences.

The building may conveniently be accessed through the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEx)-New Clark City road.

Located in Capas, Tarlac, New Clark City is the country’s first smart, green, sustainable and resilient metropolis.

Its Phase 1A of 40 hectares is the site of world-class sports facilities used in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Source: Philippines News Agency