De Lima asks Muntinlupa court to reconsider bail plea

Former senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday filed a motion for reconsideration asking the Muntinlupa court to take a second look at its order denying her bail on her last remaining criminal charge. In a 22-page motion, De Lima said the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 committed "grave but reversible errors" on not granting bail based on humanitarian grounds. She claimed her detention cell lacks adequate ventilation, thus a 'generally debilitating heat,' conditions which she said may not immediately be life-threatening but will lead to failing health. De Lima also cited the previous statement of Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla, who said he believes the former senator should be released regardless of the evidence based solely on humanitarian grounds. In separate pleadings, De Lima's co-accused filed their own motions seeking to inhibit the judge handling the case. Her former bodyguard Ronnie Dayan, former aide Sgt. Joenel Sanchez, and former Bureau of Corrections director general Franklin Bucayu said Branch 256 judge Romeo Buenaventura did not disclose that he is the brother of Emmanuel Buenaventura, who served as lawyer of the late Oriental Mindoro congressman Reynaldo Umali. Umali chaired the House Committee on Justice which led congressional investigations against all the accused. Judge Buenaventura denied De Lima's bail request on June 7, saying that while the plea for provisional liberty on humanitarian considerations is untenable, the denial of bail by the court after finding the evidence of guilt is strong 'does not equate to a finding of proof of guilt beyond reasonable doubt.' 'The arguments raised by the accused regarding the lack of credibility of the prosecution witnesses and inconsistencies in their testimonies failed to convince the court,' the court said. The court set a hearing for the presentation of the prosecution's evidence on June 19 and 26 in the remaining case, which involved allegations that De Lima tolerated drug deals inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) while she was secretary of justice. On May 12, another Muntinlupa court dismissed the case of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading against De Lima, also related to alleged shady deals at the NBP.

Source: Philippines News Agency