De La Salle-Lipa reaches U-18 volleyball tourney q’finals

De La Salle-Lipa marched into the quarterfinal round after a 25-13, 25-11 victory over Junction Youth Organization of Los Baños, Laguna in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Under-18 Championships at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Sunday. Raizah Nicole Mamailao, Reika Kaizerine Amaya and Maezen De Silva shone as De La Salle-Lipa rolled to its third straight win after beating Maryhill College of Lucena City on Saturday, 25-16, 25-18. The Junction Youth Organization spikers bowed to the Parañaque Green Berets, 13-12, 22-25, also on Saturday to remain winless in four games. 'I reminded the girls not to be selective and follow the game plan,' said De La Salle-Lipa coach Imee Mendoza. 'We just have to work hard, our job is not done as we're heading now to the quarterfinals," added 12-year-old Silva, the youngest in the team. With classes in Lipa City to go online this week in anticipation of a nationwide transport strike, Mendoza is hoping that the players will be allowed to attend the team practice in school. 'I'm getting an approval from our administrators to allow us to practice,' she said. Meanwhile, Angeles City carved out a 25-19, 25-14 win over Queen Anne School of Santa Rosa City to notch its third win in four outings in Pool B. Queen Anne School of Santa Rosa City absorbed its third consecutive defeat. In Pool C, Santa Rosa City downed United Volleyball League of Nueva Ecija, 25-13, 25-14, to end the elimination round with a 3-1 record. The Nueva Ecija squad bowed out of the tournament with a 0-4 slate. California Precision Sports swept its four matches in the eliminations after defeating Canossa Academy of Lipa City, 25-16, 25-22. In Pool D, Team Hiraya of Angono (Rizal) ended its three-game slump with a 25-14, 26-24 victory over Ateneo de Manila University, which took its fourth loss in as many matches. Bethel Academy of General Trias, Cavite prevailed over Team Hiraya of Angono (Rizal), 25-14, 25-12, to remain unbeaten in three starts

Source: Philippines News Agency