DAVAO CITY: The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) sustained its top position in the Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (UPER) for April 2024, leading all police units in Region 11. In a statement Wednesday, DCPO director Col. Richard Bad-ang commended the local police for outstanding performance in both operations and administrative functions. 'This achievement is a testament to the sacrifices and efforts of the DCPO team, demonstrating that unity within the unit is key to success. It is a result of team effort, dedication to duty, hard work, and perseverance in serving and protecting the community,' Bad-ang said. He said the DCPO has lived up to its reputation as the home of disciplined police officers. In February this year, DCPO received the same citation as the top-performing unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the region. 'The unwavering support of the local government unit, barangay officials, and the active involvement of the community have played a crucial role in this success,' Bad-ang said. The UPER is conducted monthly to evaluate the operational and administrative performance of city police offices, police provincial offices, police regional offices, and other PNP offices or units. Source: Philippines News Agency