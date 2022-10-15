DBM, World Bank seek reforms in PH gov’t procurement law

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the World Bank are eyeing a collaboration to amend the Philippines’ procurement law.

This developed after Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who is currently in Washington DC, discussed Thursday with World Bank officials the Marcos administration’s plan to introduce reforms to Republic Act (RA) 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

“Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman met with officials from the World Bank on 13 October 2022 to discuss prospective collaboration and partnership to initiate and implement reforms in the Philippine government’s procurement law,” the DBM said in a statement.

“This initiative is in line with the agenda of Secretary Pangandaman to maximize the use of digitalization to ensure transparency and generate savings on the public procurement process.”

Pangandaman emphasized the importance of introducing amendments to RA 9184, which was passed in 2003, to “promote efficiency and sustainability” in the procurement process and “professionalize procurement practitioners.”

“Serious” in pushing for the planned procurement reforms, Pangandaman looked forward to having the World Bank as the Philippine government’s partner in such undertaking.

“The Government Procurement Reform Act (RA 9184) was passed in 2003. That is nearly two decades ago. The timing is therefore ripe to introduce further reforms and review the government procurement process,” she said. “The DBM sincerely welcomes the efforts of the World Bank to support the department’s goal for transformation. We are looking forward to engaging our World Bank partners, as we endeavor to work on these procurement reforms.”

Citing the study conducted by the World Bank, Pangandaman said the national government can save at least 26 percent to 29 percent of its total procurement cost, should reforms in the procurement law be implemented.

“We will endeavor to make this happen,” she said.

Ndiame Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand, vowed to provide technical assistance to the DBM to enable it to “efficiently study, plan, and implement reforms and amendments in the procurement law.”

“We had a productive meeting with Secretary Amenah this morning. We are encouraged by the Madame Secretary’s vision, energy, and drive for continuing reforms in the area of procurement and budget management. The World Bank will be pleased to technically support them,” Diop said.

Pangandaman and the World Bank officials also tackled the “prospective areas for cooperation,” which include the National Government Rightsizing Program, cash-based budgeting system, Green Procurement, and the Budget Treasury Management System, the DBM said.

World Bank officials present during the meeting were Hassan Zaman, regional director; Enzo de Laurentiis, chief procurement officer, Operations Policy and Country Services (OPCS); Alma Kanani and Hiba Tahboub, practice managers; Alexandre Borges de Oliveira, lead procurement specialist; Soleymane Coulibaly, program leader; and Frode Davanger, senior country officer.

Also in attendance from the World Bank via Zoom were Achim Fock, operations manager; Diomedes Berroa and Patricia McKenzie, practice managers; Ahmed Merzouk, lead procurement specialist; Dominic Reyes Aumentao, senior procurement specialist; Lilanie Maitim, senior operations officer; and Rommel Salazar Herrera, operations office.

DBM Undersecretary for Budget Policy and Strategy Joselito Basilio also attended the meeting in Washington DC, while Government Procurement Policy Board Executive Director Rowena Candice Cruz and Procurement Service Executive Director Dennis Santiago attended virtually.

In September, Pangandaman said proper procurement is an “essential” part of any government institution and a “deciding factor” in the delivery of the government’s service to the public.

Source: Philippines News Agency