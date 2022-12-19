DBM welcomes Marcos’ grant of SRI to gov’t workers

MANILA: The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Monday welcomed the decision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to approve the release of a one-time service recognition incentive (SRI) to qualified government workers ahead of the holiday celebrations.

On Saturday, Malacañang announced that Marcos issued an administrative order granting an SRI of not exceeding PHP20,000 to each qualified government personnel as recommended by the DBM.

“We sincerely thank President Marcos Jr. for the approval of the SRI grant for our public servants. Pinapakita lang nito na ina-acknowledge ng ating Pangulo ang sipag at dedikasyon sa trabaho ng mga kawani ng gobyerno (This just shows that our President acknowledges the hard work and dedication of government employees). This is truly an early gift for them this holiday season,” DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a press statement.

The payment of the SRI to all qualified government employees shall not be earlier than Dec. 20, 2022.

According to the DBM, the grant of an SRI “seeks to continuously incentivize government employees for their unwavering commitment and dedication in the performance of their duties and responsibilities towards quality and responsive delivery of public services amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and current socioeconomic challenges.”

Civilian personnel in national government agencies (NGAs), including those in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and government owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), occupying regular, contractual or casual positions, are qualified to receive the said one-time incentive.

Qualified government workers likewise include military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines under the Department of National Defense, and uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology under the Department of Interior and Local Government, the Bureau of Corrections under the Department of Justice, the Philippine Coast Guard under the Department of Transportation, and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Employees of the Senate, House of Representatives, Judiciary, Office of the Ombudsman, and Constitutional Offices vested with fiscal autonomy may also be granted a one-time SRI by their respective heads of office, chargeable against the available released allotment of their respective agencies.

The grant of the one-time SRI to employees in LGUs, including those in the barangays, shall be determined by their respective Sanggunian councils depending on the LGU’s financial capability, subject to the PS limitation in LGU budgets under RA No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991.

Local Water Districts (LWDs) may also grant the SRI to their employees at a uniform rate to be determined by their Board of Directors (BOD).

Meanwhile, GAs and GOCCs exempted from the coverage of RA No. 6758 may also grant the SRI to their employees at a uniform rate to be determined by their governing boards or agency heads.

An estimated 1,812,780 personnel from the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches of the government will be entitled to the SRI grant.

The following conditions are to be met to receive the incentive:

–The civilian personnel are occupying regular, contractual or casual positions;

–The personnel are still in the service as of Nov. 30, 2022; and,

–The personnel have rendered at least a total or an aggregate of four (4) months of satisfactory service as of 30 November 2022, inclusive of services rendered under any of the alternative work arrangements prescribed by the Civil Service Commission.

On the other hand, those who have rendered less than the total or aggregate of four months of service as of Nov. 30, 2022 shall be entitled to a pro-rated share of the SRI, as follows:

–3 months but less than 4 months (40 percent)

–2 months but less than 3 months (30 percent)

–1 month but less than 2 months (20 percent)

–Less than 1 month (10 percent)

Entitled to the SRI grant are those employees that have not received any additional year-end benefit in FY 2022 over and above the benefit authorized under Republic Act (RA) No. 6686, as amended by RA No. 8441

