DBM urges public to join Earth Hour

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has urged the public to participate in the world's annual observance of Earth Hour on Saturday evening. In a statement, the DBM said joining this world event is 'one of our simple ways to help save the environment for future generations.' This act of solidarity will also spark a huge change in the planet, which is being threatened by climate change. The Marcos administration has allotted a PHP464.5 billion budget this year to mitigate the effects of climate change. This is equivalent to 8.8 percent of the total national budget, and significantly higher by 60.1 percent compared to the 2022 allocation of PHP289.7 billion. Meanwhile, the DBM said it strives to implement programs and initiatives that infuse environment-friendly parameters, such as the institutionalization of Sustainable/Green Public Procurement, which enables procuring goods and services that have reduced environmental impact. 'As we take part in this worthwhile endeavor, I encourage everyone to do our share, whether be it big or small, to help prevent ecological degradation and disasters by adopting climate change mitigation and resilience programs, switching to renewable energy, maintaining low greenhouse emissions, and many more,' Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said. Earth Hour is a global movement held annually, encouraging individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour on the last Saturday of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet. During Earth Hour, lights will be switched off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency