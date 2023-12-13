DBM releases P5.6-B 3rd payment for BrahMos missile system

MANILA: The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released the third milestone payment worth PHP5.67 billion for the Philippine Navy's (PN) acquisition of the Indian-made BrahMos cruise missile system. The amount was included under the DBM's Special Allotment Release Order (SARO)-BMB-D-23-0026645 worth PHP11.390 billion on Dec. 11, based on the DBM's latest SARO list as of Wednesday. The total amount also covers the second milestone payments of the Additional Air Transport Capability Acquisition Project (C130J) and Long Range Patrol Aircraft of the Philippine Air Force worth PHP3.330 billion and PHP2.390 billion respectively, under the the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (RAFPMP). BrahMos has been selected for the Navy's Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile System (SBASMS) which is under the RAFPMP. This weapon platform is expected to address the country's military's weaknesses and vulnerability in sea control, anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD), and coastal and island defense operations. The first two SAROs for the BrahMos worth PHP1.3 billion and PHP1.535 billion were issued on Dec. 27, 2021. The BrahMos contract is worth PHP18.9 billion. Former DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and BrahMos Aerospace director general Atul Dinkar Rane signed the contract for the BrahMos missile system in a virtual ceremony at defense headquarters at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City in January 2022. Source: Philippines News Agency