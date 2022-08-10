DBM releases P2-B to assist individuals, families in need

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman approved on Monday the release of a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) amounting to PHP2 billion pesos to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to assist those in difficult circumstances, including those in crisis situations.

“Ang pondo ng taumbayan, dapat pong mapakinabangan rin ng taumbayan lalo na sa oras ng peligro (The people must benefit from government funds, especially in times of distress). The release of this fund is a big help to our kababayans who are caught in difficult situation(s),” Pangandaman said in a news release.

“Maganda ang timing ng karagdagang pondong ito. Gusto nating tulungan ang DSWD para makapagbigay ng tulong at proteksyon sa mga pamilyang nangangailangan (The timing of the release of this additional fund is good. We want to help the DSWD in providing aid and protection to families in need).”

The DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) forms part of the Protective Services for Individuals and Families in Difficult Circumstances.

The AICS provides integrated services, which include financial assistance for transportation, medical, burial, food, and other support services, which are given to individuals and families in crisis situations.

As of June 30, the AICS program served more than 1.5 million clients, exceeding its annual target of about 1.4 million. About 642,348 remaining clients are projected for 2022.

“Patunay ito na binibigyan prayoridad ng pamahalaan ang pagtulong sa mga vulnerable at disadvantaged sectors. Hindi lip service and sinabi ng Pangulo na walang Pilipino ang maiiwan (This proves that helping the vulnerable and disadvantaged sectors is a government priority. The President's remarks saying no Filipino would be left behind is not lip service)," Pangandaman said

Source: Philippines News Agency