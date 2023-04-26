DBKL’S SLOPE UNIT NEEDS EXPERTS TO HELP OVERCOME EROSION, LANDSLIDE ISSUES

There is a proposal for the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to empower the Civil Engineering and Drainage Department to ensure that its slope unit is equipped with expert personnel to deal with erosion and landslide issues more effectively.

Segambut member of parliament Hannah Yeoh also asked DBKL to ensure the reports and complaints regarding soil erosion incidents are investigated seriously.

She said this is important based on the trend last year in the Segambut parliamentary constituency which was affected by many landslide incidents.

"I have asked the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur (Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh) to strengthen DBKL's Civil Engineering and Drainage Department which is in charge of landslides because there are many reported incidents or cases... there may not be enough human resources to help handle the incident," she said.

Hannah said this after inspecting the site of the landslide in front of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) in Persiaran Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin here today.

The Youth and Sports Minister said many hilly areas in the Segambut and Lembah Pantai parliamentary areas are believed to have had many cases of landslides.

"I understand there are more than 100 incidents of landslides reported around the Segambut parliamentary area.

“I also understand that we need many more slope experts to help the slope unit in Kuala Lumpur," she said.

Apart from this, Hannah added that forensic investigations are underway and there is very good cooperation among the related agencies.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that MACA had evacuated the entire academy area and moved 45 individuals to safer grounds following a landslide at its main entrance at about 1.30 pm.

Following this, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement said the individuals involved, comprising 22 officers, 16 cleaners and seven occupants of the quarters, including the officers' family members, had been safely moved from the MACA building to a safe area.

