Day care teacher in Cavite claims P23-M Super Lotto jackpot

MANILA: The new year ushered in a prosperous start for a daycare teacher from General Trias City, Cavite province who claimed the PHP23-million jackpot prize of the Super Lotto 6/49.

In a statement on Monday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner claimed the jackpot prize of PHP23,971,499 in the Dec. 11, 2022 Super Lotto draw at the agency's main office on Dec. 23, last year.

The draw yielded a winning combination of 03-24-07-41-11-16.

The winner said the number combination was derived from the birthdays and ages of loved ones.

“Before I don’t believe in the Lotto, now I can say it is true. I thank the Lord and of course, all the other people betting that made me also bet. I would like to thank PCSO. If it’s God's timing, it will happen to you," she added.

When asked what she would do with her winnings, she said “I would like to buy a pair of very comfortable shoes. I deal with a lot of students at the daycare center so, I really need a pair of comfortable shoes”.

To avoid forfeiture of winnings, winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act No. 1169.

All lotto jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City.

To claim prizes, winners must write their names and sign at the back of the winning ticket, and present two government-issued IDs.

The public is also reminded that prizes over PHP10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax as provided in the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

The PCSO is urging the public to patronize its games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps individuals in need of medical assistance but also provides funds to government institutions

Source: Philippines News Agency