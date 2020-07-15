Dawlah Islamiya leader surrenders in Lanao Sur

A leader of the Islamic State for Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group surrendered to military authorities in the province of Lanao del Sur, an official said Wednesday.

The surrenderer, Abdullah Lumzed Arumpac, alias Afghan, surrendered Tuesday to Col. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commander of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade, in Kampo Ranaw, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Cuerpo said Arumpac, the sub-leader of the late Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group leader Abdullah Maute, has turned over an M16-A1 “Baby Armalite” rifle with a magazine and 20 rounds live ammunition.

Cuerpo said Afghan was involved in numerous terroristic acts in the province of Lanao del Sur, which include clashes against military troops in Barangay Sandab, Butig, and Barangay Ragayan, Poona Bayabao.

In a firefight in 2017, Afghan was wounded while three of his followers were killed.

Cuerpo said Afghan was also involved in planning the 2017 attack in Marawi City, which claimed several lives and destroyed millions worth of properties.

“I realized that the best option for me is to return to the folds of the law and seek the help of the local government unit of Lumbatan headed by Mayor Allan Lao,” Afghan was quoted as saying.

Cuerpo welcome Afghan’s surrender, saying: “I am hoping that this surrender would encourage other terrorist members to follow. The government is always ready to help former rebels to return to their normal lives.”

The military official said they will continue to work hand-in-hand with the local government units of Lanao del Sur to facilitate the surrender of terrorist groups members in order to achieve genuine peace in Lanao del Sur.

Source: Philippines News Agency