Dawlah Islamiya fighter surrenders in Lanao del Sur

A Dawlah Islamiya (DI) fighter who had been involved in several clashes against government forces surrendered to military authorities in Lanao del Sur, a top military official announced Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief, identified the surrenderer as Bokharie Macadato Mahmod, who turned himself in on Monday in Barangay Pagalongan, Sultan Dumalondong.

Sobejana said Mahmod turned over a Carbine rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, magazines, and ammunition.

Mahmod, he said, was recruited into the DI terror group by alias "Commander Inspire", a sub-leader of the group.

Mahmod is a close associate of another DI member, Emir, alias "Abu Dar".

Sobejana said Mahmod fought against government troops during their deliberate operations in Butig, Lanao del Sur and Marawi City, the province’s capital, in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

He said after five months of fighting in 2017, Mahmod escaped from the main battle area of Marawi City by swimming across Lake Lanao.

He said Mahmod has now been placed under custodial debriefing at the headquarters of the Army’s 49th Infantry Battalion (49IB).

“We want to dissuade more combatants from fighting and risking their lives on battlefields. We want this message to reach even those hardcore terrorists because our reformative program includes every rebel desiring a renewed life,” Sobejana said.

“We urge other fighters to join our security and development campaign by crossing the line and returning to the fold of the law,” he said.

Military troops, along with Sultan Dumalondong Mayor Jamal Kurangking and Lumbayanague Mayor Salamona Asum, facilitated the surrender of Mahmod to Lt. Col. Benjamin Tapnio, Army’s 49IB commander.

Source: Philippines News Agency