DAVAO CITY: The Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-11) said Wednesday it has distributed around PHP14.4 million worth of seed discount vouchers to over 1,017 farmer-beneficiaries in Davao del Sur since last week. During the May 14-15 distribution, some PHP5.3 million worth of hybrid rice seed discount vouchers were distributed to 417 rice farmers, covering 1,073 hectares in Digos City, Davao del Sur. Last week, DA-11 also distributed PHP9.1 million worth of discount vouchers to some 600 farmers in Hagonoy, Davao del Sur, covering 1,832 hectares. In a statement Wednesday, DA-11 Director Macario Gonzaga urged farmers to strive hard for their families and the entire nation, reassuring them of government support. 'The government holds the agriculture sector in high regard and is deeply focused on its success. As you receive this assistance in the form of rice seeds, let us work hand in hand to achieve increased rice production,' he said. DA-11 promotes using high-quality seeds through vouchers as a modern method for distributing agricultural inputs. Farmers can use the discount vouchers to obtain hybrid rice seeds worth PHP5,000 per hectare, up to a maximum of 10 hectares, redeemable through accredited merchants in their community. Farmer-beneficiaries registered in the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture and encoded in the Farmers and Fisherfolk Registry System are eligible for the assistance. Gonzaga said farmers cultivating more than five hectares in the rice-clustered area receive equivalent hybrid seed support based on the voucher value, while support for those in non-clustered rice areas is limited to five hectares. Last year, the municipality of Hagonoy produced the highest average, with 7.2 MT per hectare on hybrid and 6.2 MT per hectare on inbred, which was more than the provincial average yield of 5.6 MT per hectare. Source: Philippines News Agency