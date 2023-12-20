DavSur farmers coop, associations get P36.9-M agri aid

DAVAO CITY: The Department of Agriculture in the Davao Region (DA-11) has turned over PHP36.9 million worth of agricultural machinery to farmers cooperatives and associations (FCAs) in Davao del Sur, an official said Wednesday. In a statement, DA-11 Director Abel James Monteagudo said 21 FCAs received 52 agricultural machinery and equipment under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund to help boost the productivity and competitiveness of the local farmers. The set of machinery consisted of 19 units of floating tillers, 10 hand tractors, seven rice combine harvesters, six four-wheel tractors, four mobile rice mills, two walk-behind transplanters, two units of riding-type transplanted, and two rice threshers. During the turnover on Tuesday, Monteagudo, who delivered the message of Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., assured the FCAs that the department 'will continue to carry on to with the government's goals of achieving national food security and ensuring the prosperity of farmers.' He encouraged the fa rmers to enrich the benefits of the free machinery provided to them. Laurel also underscored the pressing issue of the declining number of future farmers. 'DA will continue to focus on advancing programs that will involve the youth in farming,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency