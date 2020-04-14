DavOr to roll out Covid-19 ‘risk testing’ after ECQ

The Davao Oriental Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 is set to roll out “risk testing” for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on April 19.

Provincial information officer Karen Lou Deloso said the upcoming risk testing would cover the remaining persons suspected of having Covid-19, front-liners, and health workers who are exposed to daily health hazards, and other vulnerable groups who are at a higher risk of contracting the disease.

“We call it risk testing because we only choose those who directly had an exposure (to) Covid-19,” Deloso told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Tuesday.

She added that the vulnerable groups include senior citizens with symptoms and history of exposure, individuals with co-morbidities or underlying health conditions, such as HIV, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, and women with a high-risk pregnancy.

Deloso also said the province could not facilitate mass testing given the available test kits in the province.

“We are waiting for the procurement of the other test kits and the risk testing might commence at the end of the month,” she said.

Touted as a “gold standard test” for Covid-19, the risk testing to be undertaken here will only use the test kits recommended by the Department of Health (DOH), which detects nucleic acid from the virus.

The “definitive test” will help the province determine whether or not there are still individuals infected by the disease here and if the province is indeed Covid-free.

“Until then, we cannot say we are a hundred percent Covid-free,” said Dr. Reden Bersaldo, Incident Commander and Action Officer of the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19.

Bersaldo noted that with the limited supply of test kits, the province must guarantee that the risk testing would cover everyone belonging to those specific groups who are susceptible to catch the disease.

Currently, the first batch of test kits consisting of 300 pieces of oropharyngeal (OPS) and 300 pieces of nasopharyngeal (NPS) swabs is set to arrive in the last week of April.

Bersaldo said additional 600 test kits would follow, to be used for the testing of the vulnerable groups in the upcoming risk testing phases in the province.

He also assured that the province is equipped with trained medical personnel who would do the swab testing and a system to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the tests.

As of Tuesday, the province has no new positive cases recorded for Covid-19 while all three previous positive cases have fully recovered.

Also, 34 suspected cases had been tested and 23 of them have turned in negative results while eight were still awaiting results.

Meanwhile, Governor Nelson Dayanghirang appealed to the people of Davao Oriental to cooperate with the authorities and abide by the provincial guidelines in the implementation of the ECQ to prevent the spread of the dreaded disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency