DavOr rescues stranded residents in Davao City

The provincial government of Davao Oriental started fetching its stranded residents here on Friday.

Dubbed as “Oplan Sundo: NLD Cares”, the first batch of passengers being ferried back to their hometowns are stranded students, Karen Lou Deloso, provincial information officer, said on Friday.

“Today (May 1), 66 stranded students will be ferried and will be sent directly to their municipality’s respective patient care centers. They will be automatically persons under monitoring (PUM) while those with suspected 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases will undergo a swab testing,” Deloso told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Deloso said four buses have been provided for the initiative, which will run for two weeks.

Deloso said a doctor and a nurse will check whether a passenger has respiratory symptoms while the security personnel will ensure the safety of the passengers and implement proper physical distancing inside the bus.

The PUMs, she said, will complete the 14-day quarantine while the results for suspected cases will be available after three to four days.

Aside from the students, she said the province will also give priority to employees who have lost their jobs and have currently no financial means, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and other vulnerable groups.

Since the province announced the “Oplan Sundo” on April 26, Deloso said the list of persons signifying their interest to avail has already reached to over 700.

Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, however, made it clear that the Provincial Task Force on Covid-19 that applicants would undergo assessment as the program caters only to bonafide residents of the province.

Aside from the free bus ride, Dayanghirang said the passengers will also be provided with free meals during the trip.

Qualified residents will receive confirmation and will be given instructions as to the schedule and designated pick-up points.

