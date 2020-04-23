DavOr IPs to benefit from BFAR fish seeding program

The Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resource (BFAR) in Davao Oriental Wednesday conducted a fish seeding activity expected to benefit indigenous peoples (IPs) in several upland communities.

In a statement on Thursday, PAO and the fishery section of BFAR-11 said the “Communal Waters Fish Seeding” project aims to ensure food security for the province — especially the IP communities who live upstream of the rivers and lakes where the fingerlings were released.

Around 110,000 tilapia and carp fingerlings were released in some of the province’s rivers and lakes by PAO and BFAR personnel, said Provincial Fishery Officer Felipe Montera.

In four months, Montera said about 90 percent of the fingerlings are expected to reach maturity, reaching the upstream parts of these rivers where most IP residents in ancestral domains live.

“Tilapia are non-territorial species that survive in the upstream where ancestral domains are located,” he said.

The fingerlings were released in Taga-um-um Creek and Mayo River in Mati City, Cambaleon Lake in San Isidro town, Sumlog River in Lupon town, Pungotun Creek in Banaybanay town, San Miguel River and Hulid River in Cateel town;

Dapnan River and Baganga River in Baganga town, Caraga River in Caraga town, Barangay Central River and Lake Diomaboc in Sitio Matabang, Taocanga which are both in Manay town, and Mamayopay River and Quinonoan River in the town of Tarragona.

Ednar Dayanghirang, chief of staff of the Provincial Governor’s Office, said the project forms part of the various livelihood initiatives in response to the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

Dayanghirang noted that the livelihoods of the residents — especially the IPs — have been disrupted and the province’s food security has been put at risk with the enforcement of the enhanced community quarantine

