DavOr gov’t, Aboitiz tie up for renewable energy project

DAVAO CITY: Efforts in exploring Davao Oriental province’s potential for renewable energy are in the works, an official said Thursday.

Governor Corazon Malanyaon said this came after SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) executives visited the province and agreed to assess a site and determine the energy source feasible for the area, particularly in Mati City.

The group will also assess energy resources by measuring how much energy can be extracted from a particular site to formulate a feasibility study, she added.

Malanyaon expressed optimism about the project, describing it as a “bright prospect” that is about to happen to the province.

“With all these developments, we would no longer become a laid-back province," she said.

She also cited other developments in the province in the past several months, particularly those involving tourism, investments, and agriculture, all of which need a sustainable power supply to flourish.

Francis Longno, SNAP project director, said he looks forward to offering the company’s expertise to help realize the province’s vision.

“We hope to engage with the province’s technical group to fast-track building a power plant,” he said.

SNAP, the leading renewable energy company in the country, aims to develop and operate the best renewable energy facilities.

Although primarily dominated by hydropower, the company also engages in other renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and battery.

Source: Philippines News Agency