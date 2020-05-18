DavOr completes 2nd round of food aid distribution

The provincial government of Davao Oriental has completed the second round of food pack distribution in all its ten municipalities and lone city.

A total of 189,748 families in the whole province have received their food rations during the four weeks distribution which started on April 20.

Governor Nelson Dayanghirang said he was pleased with the smooth flow of the distribution.

“I am happy with the system we adopted in our distribution. The process of distribution was fast. I am thankful to all of our provincial teams who spearheaded the delivery. I am also glad that the people have complied with the implementation of the physical distancing,” he said in a statement.

The provincial government shouldered the food requirements for the second-round distribution. The city and municipalities are getting ready while others have started their third round of the food packs distribution.

During the distribution which ended Sunday, Dayanghirang took time to explain to the residents the moves undertaken by the provincial government in fighting the pandemic.

He emphasized the “new normal” which the public must learn to adapt. This includes the wearing of face mask, observing safe physical distancing, and regular handwashing.

“I am confident that we will win the fight against the invisible enemy if we work as one. We, in government, are doing our part, now we are asking the people to do their part as well. Do as what you are told and always remember that we really have to be in this together,” he added.

For the third round, it is the local government unit’s turn to shoulder the expenses for the food pack which would give ample time for the province to prepare for the next round.

