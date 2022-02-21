﻿DavOcc town opens surfing site amid pandemic

To restart its economy amid the pandemic, the town of Jose Abad Santos (JAS) in Davao Occidental has invited enthusiasts and tourists to try their new surfing destination at the Baywalk leisure area in Barangay Caburan Small.

In an interview Friday, Mayor Jason John Joyce said they only require guests with an antigen test upon entering the town.

“The [surfing] site has long been established but it is used for bodyboarding. Just last year, the locals started surfboarding in the area,” he said.

Bodyboarding is a water sport in which the surfer rides a bodyboard on the crest, face, and curl of a wave that is carrying the surfer towards the shore.

“JAS is your new surfing destination. The people here have enjoyed the exotic surf spots in JAS and we are now ready to share our happy place with the world,” Joyce said.

He also urged surfing enthusiasts to try the place as it will surely generate jobs within the locality.

“Be part of our growth as a community. This will be a big help for our local stores, eateries, tricycle, inns, and others,” the mayor said.

JAS is located at the southernmost tip of the Philippines, in the province of Davao Occidental, with surfing spots some four hours away from Davao City and General Santos City airports.

Joyce urged interested guests to inquire through their municipal tourism office.

“Help us by liking and sharing this post and tag your friends in the surfing world,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency