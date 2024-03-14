DavNor town gets P18-M emergency cash transfer from DSWD

DAVAO CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed nearly PHP18 million worth of cash assistance to two barangays in Asuncion town this week, Davao del Norte Vice Governor De Carlo Uy said Thursday. Of the 1,807 beneficiaries in Asuncion who received PHP9,960 each, 963 were from Barangay Buclad (PHP9.5 million) and 844 from Barangay New Bantayan (PHP8.4 million). "We thank the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for the ongoing payout of the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program," Uy said. He also thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the Tingog Partylist, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and Congressman Alan Dujali for making the ECT in their province possible. On March 9, at least 1,163 beneficiaries from Barangay Cambanogoy, Asuncion town also received the ECT subsidy, while 1,268 beneficiaries from Barangays Canatan and Sta. Filomena got the same financial aid. In a report last week, Uy said District 1 residents received som e PHP214 million worth of ECT to flood-affected families, benefiting more than 21,000 families. With financial aid worth PHP9,960 per family, the ECT is an adaptive strategy for bridging the gaps between immediate disaster relief, humanitarian response and early recovery support. It is also an outright government cash aid for disaster-affected families in areas under a state of calamity. Uy said the province also received PHP697 million ECT for families affected by the shearline and low-pressure areas. Source: Philippines News Agency